The Exynos-Snapdragon chip split could also impact the Galaxy S26

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that Samsung hasn’t dropped plans to offer its Galaxy S series flagships with an Exynos chipset.

The company now allegedly plans to equip Galaxy S26 series devices with its in-house silicon.

Recent rumors suggest that it may also have an Exynos-powered Galaxy Z Flip model in the works.

While Samsung may have shelved plans to equip the upcoming Galaxy S25 series with an Exynos chipset, the company doesn’t seem to have wholly abandoned the idea of powering its flagships with in-house silicon. Following a recent report suggesting that the South Korean giant plans to switch to an Exynos processor for its next Galaxy Z Flip model, a trusted leaker has now claimed it may do the same with its Galaxy S series flagships for 2026.

Reports about Samsung’s plans to offer the upcoming Galaxy S25 models with an Exynos 2500 chip in select markets have been around for months. However, leaker Ice Universe recently dispelled all rumors, claiming that all versions of the Galaxy S25 series would feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset globally.

Samsung allegedly decided in favor of the Snapdragon chip due to yield issues with the Exynos 2500, but it seems hopeful about addressing the low yield rate in time for its 2026 flagships. According to tipster Jukanlosreve, Samsung still hasn’t given up and aims to “significantly” equip the Galaxy S26 with an Exynos chipset.

The new claim suggests that Samsung could revert to old ways and offer Exynos-powered Galaxy S26 series devices in select markets, but it’s not immediately clear if it will offer all three models with an Exynos chip or only make the switch on the base model. Since the Galaxy S26 series is still over a year away, it’s too early to say how things will pan out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments