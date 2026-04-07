Save $100 or more on a Galaxy S26 phone today with these early Samsung discounts

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is offering discounts on the Galaxy S26 series in the US.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+ are each $100 off; the Galaxy S26 Ultra is $200 off.

These discounts only apply without trade-ins.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series saw price hikes compared to last year’s Galaxy S25 phones, with the S26 and S26+ each coming in at $100 more than their 2025 equivalents. Today, though, Samsung has launched discounts that take $100 off those phones and $200 off the S26 Ultra — as long as you’re not trading anything in.

As spotted by SamMobile, customers in the US who don’t have an existing phone to trade toward their new Galaxy can now purchase a Galaxy S26 for $799, a Galaxy S26+ for $899 — both matching S25 series launch pricing — or a Galaxy S26 Ultra for $1,099, $100 under what the previous S25 Ultra cost at launch.

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These new discounts represent the first no-strings-attached US discounts for the Galaxy S26 phones, which were released about four weeks ago, on March 11.

Again, these prices are only available for customers who are looking to buy an S26 without trading in another device; any trade value will be applied against each phone’s full retail cost rather than these reduced amounts. Still, it’s a nice change for anybody looking to pay for a nice Android phone completely out of pocket.

You can pick up a Galaxy S26 for $800, a Galaxy S26+ for $900, or a Galaxy S26 Ultra for $1,100 at Samsung.com right now. It’s not clear how long these discounts will be available.

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