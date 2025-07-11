Wild Galaxy S26 Ultra leak points to a massively upgraded 200MP camera

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a Sony-made 200MP camera.

This camera would be notably larger than the 200MP main camera used on the S25 Ultra, suggesting improved image quality.

This would be an uncharacteristic move by Samsung, as it’s typically been conservative with hardware upgrades.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has the same 200MP main camera seen on Samsung’s previous two Ultra phones, and we weren’t expecting an upgrade in 2026. However, a leaker has now made an audacious claim about the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s main camera.

Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo has claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will use a 1/1.1-inch 200MP Sony camera sensor, ostensibly for the main camera. Check out the machine-translated screenshot below.

This would be a big deal for two reasons. Easily the most notable thing about this claim is that it’s a 1/1.1-inch 200MP camera sensor. This would be notably larger than the 200MP sensor (1/1.3-inch) currently seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and previous phones. In fact, this would be slightly smaller than the one-inch cameras seen on some rival flagship Android phones.

This larger camera would enable increased light intake, which should improve picture quality compared to current 200MP sensors. So, if Samsung opts for this sensor on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, we’re expecting better low-light shots and higher-quality cropped zoom images. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if full-resolution 200MP pictures from this sensor are noticeably superior to the S25 Ultra’s 200MP images.

What main camera would you like to see on the Galaxy S26 Ultra? 49 votes A larger 200MP camera 57 % A large 50MP camera 31 % I'm happy with the current 200MP camera 12 %

This would also be a big deal as Samsung has exclusively used in-house 200MP cameras for its Ultra phones. That’s because Sony hasn’t released a 200MP sensor just yet. So this would represent the Japanese firm’s move into the ultra-high-resolution smartphone sensor space.

In saying so, this would be an uncharacteristically aggressive move by Samsung, which has historically played it safe with hardware upgrades. This also comes after two sources previously said the Galaxy S26 Ultra would have a 200MP main camera. However, neither source specified whether this would be an upgraded 200MP sensor. So we’d advise you to take this latest rumor with a pinch of salt for now.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.