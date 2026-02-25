The Galaxy S26 can use Samsung's Audio Eraser to make dialogue clearer in Netflix shows

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Audio Eraser can amplify the volume of spoken language in third-party apps on Galaxy S26.

The feature was previously exclusive to some system apps, like Samsung Gallery.

With today’s launch of the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung’s leaning hard into AI software as a selling point. Bixby’s getting an AI refresh, and both Gemini and Perplexity come pre-installed, too. One of the more useful AI-branded features is an update to Samsung’s Audio Eraser feature that should make it easier to understand spoken language in video — regardless of which app you’re watching in.

Audio Eraser itself isn’t new. The feature was already available on Galaxy S24 and S25 phones, where it isolates and boosts the volume of dialogue relative to the rest of a video’s audio in certain system apps. Similar to Pixel phones’ Audio Magic Eraser, Samsung’s Audio Eraser was initially pitched as a way to clean up audio in videos you recorded yourself, reducing wind noise and other distracting sounds. On Galaxy S26, though, Samsung’s added the option to use Audio Eraser in third-party apps, including YouTube and Netflix.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

On the Samsung Galaxy S26, Audio Eraser can be accessed from quick settings to instantly boost the volume of spoken language in video in third-party apps. That’s a huge utility boost: while the option to cut down on wind noise in videos you recorded yourself is handy, it’s a fairly niche use case. Uneven volume in modern TV shows and movies, meanwhile, is a major annoyance faced by pretty much everyone who watches them.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Powerful performance • New Galaxy AI features • Bigger Battery MSRP: $899.99 Compact flagship with Galaxy AI and strong performance The compact flagship of the lineup, pairing a slightly larger display with solid battery life, fast performance, and the full suite of Galaxy AI features in a more affordable package. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Audio processing happens on-device. It’s not currently clear whether this new, enhanced version of Audio Eraser will be available on older Samsung devices; the new Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset apparently represents a pretty big boost in local AI capabilities.

We’ll need some hands-on time to know whether the S26’s new and improved Audio Eraser is all it’s cracked up to be. Assuming it works as advertised, though, this it looks like a rare example of a universally helpful application for AI — and one that rivals like Google should probably take note of.

Follow