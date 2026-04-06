Your Galaxy S25 is about to get the S26’s best features for free

TL;DR A Samsung rep confirms Galaxy S26 AI features are coming to the Galaxy S25.

Expect features like AI call screening, smarter Bixby, and enhanced photo tools.

One UI 8.5 will deliver the upgrade, though there’s no exact release date yet.

After weeks of silence and growing frustration, Samsung finally did the right thing. A company representative has confirmed that the new Galaxy S26 AI features will also be available on your S25.

Samsung released the Galaxy S26 series a few weeks ago with several new AI features like Call Screening, Agentic AI, Creative Studio, an improved Audio Eraser, and a smarter Bixby. It’s no surprise that S25 owners started to wonder if they would be left out.

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Some S25 users shared their frustration on sites like Reddit about the delayed One UI 8.5 update and missing features for last year’s models. Then, something unusual happened: Samsung listened.

A company moderator posted on the Samsung Community forums that a software update is in the works, as shared by Tarun Vats on X. The main news is that advanced Galaxy AI features, including the AI-powered call screening first seen on the S26, are coming to the Galaxy S25 series.

You’ll get these features through One UI 8.5. Samsung hasn’t shared an exact rollout date yet, but since the company confirmed this in its home market, US unlocked units and carrier versions should follow soon. There may be some regional delays, but the update is definitely coming.

So, what features can you expect apart from call screening? Based on what’s available on the S26, look for agentic AI improvements, Now Nudge, Notification Highlights, Enhanced Photo Assist, Audio Eraser, and a smarter, more integrated Bixby.

For now, watch for announcements about the One UI 8.5 beta. If Samsung sticks to its usual schedule, the stable release should be available worldwide in a few months.

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