One UI 8.5 beta starts rolling out to older Samsung flagships

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8.5 beta is now available for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Flip 6.

In addition to Korea, the update is rolling out in India, signalling the global release.

Samsung recently also promised a One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S24.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 has been in testing for several months. Although a stable version has been launched with new devices, including the Galaxy S26 series as well as the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, Samsung continues to test the beta for older devices. After Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7, the updates are set to roll out to a bunch of older devices, including the sixth-generation foldables.

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Last week, Samsung pushed out the eighth One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 phones. Alongside the release, Samsung also announced it would expand the beta to several older flagships, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Tab S11, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. While the Galaxy Tab S11 has already received its first beta update, Samsung has also initiated the rollout for Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6.

In separate posts on X, tipster Tarun Vats noted that One UI 8.5 builds for Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are now available in Korea.

Although beta releases in Korea precede global availability, Samsung has surprised us by not wasting any time. Along with Korea, we’re also seeing reports that the One UI 8.5 beta is now also available for Galaxy Z Fold 6 users in India. That suggests we might also witness it being rolled out to other regions, including the US, UK, and Germany, where previous One UI 8.5 betas have been available.

If you’re in one of these regions, you can apply to be a part of the One UI 8.5 beta program by going to the Samsung Members app on your device. In the app, you can tap the banner at the top of the home screen or scroll to the bottom of the page to see a card for the beta. Once your request is approved, you should see a beta update appear on your device, like a regular OTA update.

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