Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: There’s a clear winner for me

Samsung and Apple are the two most popular mobile phone brands in the US, but which one is right for you? The answer is generally obvious for most of us, as it largely comes down to whether you prefer Android or iOS.

I admit that the Galaxy S25 Ultra impresses me more than Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro, but it isn’t necessarily just because it runs on my preferred mobile OS. Neither phone offers a major shakeup over their predecessors, though I feel the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a bigger standout thanks to its AI improvements and a few other changes.

Keep in mind that in this feature I share my thoughts based on industry knowledge and insights alone, as I have yet to have personal hands-on time with both devices.

The Galaxy’s philosophy appeals to me a bit more At first glance, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro (and Pro Max) have a lot in common. Both feature somewhat similar body shapes and boast some of the best camera specifications in the mobile world. The iPhone 16 Pro Max even matches the Ultra’s 6.9-inch display size, though Apple also offers a smaller Pro model with a 6.3-inch display.

Despite their similar aesthetics, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro couldn’t be more different in terms of overall philosophy and hardware. Apple emphasizes minimalism and optimization, while Samsung has traditionally relied on raw power and a plethora of features tailored for power users to distinguish itself.

To be fair, Apple holds the edge when it comes to SoC performance thanks to its combination of hardware and software optimizations. That said, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is the closest rival in the Android world to date. You’ll also get 12GB of RAM and your choice of either 256GB or 512GB of RAM. Just be aware the Elite has been known to overheat, so there’s likely some throttling here in order to keep heat in check.

In summary, Samsung remains the better choice for those who enjoy customizing their devices or exploring features that go beyond conventional usage, such as sideloading apps. Personally, I also appreciate a phone with features complex enough that I don’t master them all within the first day or two of using it.

Which would you buy: Apple iPhone 16 Pro (or Max) or Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? 26 votes Apple iPhone 16 Pro 12 % Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 19 % Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 65 % Neither, I'd rather go with another brand. 4 %

Samsung’s AI features impress me more, though Apple isn’t too far behind

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

I wasn’t particularly impressed by Apple Intelligence when it debuted. Some of its most exciting features, like Image Playground and Image Wand, weren’t even ready at launch. Many of the features it did include were already available through Galaxy AI or Gemini AI.

While Apple’s features initially appeared more polished, they lacked depth and refinement. Even some of the most promising features, such as smart notifications, leave a lot to be desired.

I’m sure Apple Intelligence will improve over time, but for now, Samsung holds a clear advantage, having started earlier with last year’s Galaxy S24. It also benefits from its direct partnership with Google, which is investing heavily in AI, even if it’s far from perfect.

Samsung is rolling out plenty of new AI features like Now Brief, while officially pushing Bixby to the background. The Ultra now uses Gemini as the default assistant.

One of the most significant additions is Cross-App Actions, which allows Gemini to access and utilize data from multiple apps seamlessly. For instance, you could ask Gemini to find a vegan restaurant for an upcoming meeting with your colleague, Jack. Gemini would pull the meeting time from the Calendar app, locate a suitable restaurant, and send Jack the details via message — all in one fluid action.

Although many of these features are powered by Gemini and developed in collaboration with Google, Samsung has introduced its own in-house improvements as well, including a new Audio Eraser tool.

These updates are just a glimpse of what’s new in the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s AI feature set. For a deeper dive, check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 guide.

I feel the Galaxy S25 Ultra puts a greater focus on camera improvements than the iPhone 16 Pro did

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Apple’s Pro series saw a few improvements to its camera hardware last year, including a new 48MP ultrawide sensor and an enhanced 48MP main camera sensor, which introduced a Fusion feature enabling 2x zoom support.

Meanwhile, while there is a new 50MP UWA lens on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you still find the same 200MP main camera. However, Samsung is going beyond hardware upgrades here.

This year, we see innovations such as 10-bit HDR, spatial-temporal processing that distinguishes between moving and stationary objects for enhanced image quality, vastly improved shutter times, and a few other smaller but impactful tweaks.

Which is truly better? That’s hard to answer. Both companies prioritize different aspects of post-processing and image rendering, so the ultimate preference will come down to individual preference.

Samsung is doubling down on consistency and clarity, and I’m excited

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

I’ve always felt that flagship models were unnecessarily complicated by spec differences, but this year, Samsung is standardizing things a bit better. This includes offering 12GB of RAM as the only configuration. Additionally, the camera experience has become more consistent as all models now support LOG recording.

While the Ultra still has some clear advantages over the rest of the lineup, I appreciate the improved consistency. Does this directly impact the Ultra? Maybe not, but greater uniformity across the series could reduce the resources required for tasks like OS updates and security patches — at least in theory.

On the flip side, the iPhone 16 Pro has a few advantages of its own

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come with a few noteworthy improvements like the new camera button. Perhaps the most significant change was the increase in battery life over its predecessor. The iPhone 16 Pro Max now features a 4,685mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro has a 3,582mAh battery.

Apple makes several changes, though arguably none of these stand out as much as the changes to the Galaxy S25 series and the Ultra.

Despite these upgrades, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to deliver a battery life comparable to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The good news is that the iPhone family has a few other advantages here. First, it offers two screen sizes, including a 6.3-inch model that’s closer in size to the base iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25. By contrast, Samsung users are out of luck if they want a smaller display paired with top-tier specs and features.

Lastly, Apple devices continue to hold their value exceptionally well, which means you’ll get more for it when you trade it in or resell it.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: Which should you buy?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Starts at $1,299.99 Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Starts at $1,299.99

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Starts at $1,199

Admittedly, there’s some bias in my take as I am a Galaxy user. That said, I’m not blind to the fact that there’s no such thing as the best phone. Everyone’s needs and experiences vary. So which phone should you buy? It really depends: Buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra if power-user features and customization matter more to you than ease of use.

Buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra if you want the latest AI features now and are excited about where Google and Samsung’s partnership is heading.

Buy the iPhone 16 Pro if you want a smaller screen option without making any sacrifices in performance or features.

Buy the iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max if you care about resale value, as they will retain value longer.

