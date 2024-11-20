Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy leaks give us a great look at Samsung's 2025 flagship

TL;DR A new leak shows off a dummy unit of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung’s next flagship appears to have softer corners, a flatter display and sides, and concentric design rings around the camera lenses.

As we move closer to the new year, we are also moving closer to the global launch of the next generation of Android flagships. One of the biggest highlights for the new year will be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alongside the rest of its S25 brethren. While Samsung has not mentioned anything about the devices, we have leaks and renders to help paint us a picture of what’s to come. A new leak shows off the Galaxy S25 Ultra through dummy units, giving us a good look at what Samsung’s flagship could look like in our hands.

Leaker Jukanlosreve has shared images of dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The dummy images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra show the device in black and white. The back of the device is the best look, and the camera setup remains relatively unchanged in its layout. However, the cameras do appear to sport concentric rings, a design language similar to what we see on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but not the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice the rounded corners, which look less sharp than those on the Galaxy S24 Ultra despite a tight corner radius. Many users would be relieved to realize that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be less painful to hold and grip than the Galaxy S24 Ultra (although previous Ultras were even worse on ergonomics).

The dummy unit also shows off flatter sides on the surface, though we’d have preferred a side look for a better conclusion.

The front of the dummy unit looks less interesting, as the display is obviously not present. However, the screen does look practically flat from this angle, and we can also see the flat side frame.

The bubbles on the screen protector on the dummy unit are unsightly, but you can breathe easy knowing that Samsung will not be shipping devices in such a state. Given that the Galaxy S24 Ultra did not ship with a pre-applied screen protector, I don’t expect the Galaxy S25 Ultra to ship with one either, so you need not worry about a bubbled and incorrect installation.

Note that this dummy unit is still considered a leak, so you should take it with a pinch of salt. However, these dummy units align with other leaks and renders we have seen of the device so far. Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025, so we must wait until then for official information.

