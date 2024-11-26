Exclusive: More images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, including One UI 7 screenshots

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR We have been supplied with more leaked images of the unreleased Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The leaks come from the same material we saw a few hours ago, which showed a hands-on video clip of the device.

As a bonus, we also have some One UI 7 screenshots, although they don’t show anything we haven’t seen before.

A few hours ago, we saw a brief leaked video clip that showed what appeared to be a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While that video clip was very interesting, it didn’t show the whole phone. However, Android Authority has obtained some exclusive images of that same device, and we get to see a bit more of it.

These leaked images come from u/GamingMK, who obtained them from the original leaker. That original leaker has since deleted their Reddit account, so we can’t reference them. Either way, these images match the video clip in multiple respects, so we are certain they depict the same device.

However, since u/GamingMK is not the original source, we can’t tell you much about the phone itself, such as where it comes from, why the leaker has it, etc. Regardless, it’s always great to get an early look!

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 images

The video clip referenced earlier did not show the bottom of the phone. In these images, we get to see two photos of the other half: a nice shot of the USB-C port, SIM slot, speaker, and S Pen, and another shot showing the phone plugged in and charging. The latter photo includes a new charging notification, which is part of One UI 7. We’ll touch more on that in a second.

Note that the S Pen slot is on the left side of the phone. Previously, we had heard rumors that Samsung might shift the S Pen to the other side. Even the early renders of the phone didn’t show the S Pen slot because it wasn’t clear where it was going to be. This image appears to confirm that the S Pen will stay on the left, just as it was on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In the third photo, we get a nice close-up of the corner bezel of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The bezels are fairly thin and uniform, which is a classy look. Note that the phone shows the Reddit profile of u/GamingMK, which the original leaker provided as proof that they were the phone’s owner.

u/GamingMK also gave us some screenshots of One UI 7 running on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Scroll down to see those!

Leaked One UI 7 screenshots

Here, we get a glimpse of how One UI 7 — based on Android 15 — will look on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Note that we don’t see anything here we haven’t seen before. However, it’s always nice to get a reminder of the changes on the way.

Notably, these screenshots show the notification drop down being split, so your notifications are on one panel and your system controls are on another. The apps in the app drawer have some new icon updates and the battery indicator in the upper right corner looks a lot different than in the past.

Samsung has already confirmed that One UI 7 will not roll out in a stable form until it launches the Galaxy S25 series, which will likely happen in early 2025. However, we do expect One UI 7 to enter a public beta testing phase soon, so early adopters will be able to try it before the end of the year.

What do you think about these leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images and the screenshots of One UI 7? Let us know in the comments!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments