The hottest Samsung phones are all at massive discounts!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

These offers are available from either Samsung’s official website or Amazon. Read each section to learn about each deal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $450.00

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra stands proud as the top premium option in our list of the best Android phones. It is a flagship phone through and through, making no sacrifices and offering an excellent overall experience.

Performance is top-notch, thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. It can run any app or task, really. You’ll also enjoy a large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a crisp 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with an S Pen, so you can go all out drawing and taking notes on it!

Another advantage of going with a Samsung flagship is that you’re pretty much guaranteed to get a great camera system. The Galaxy S25 Ultra can shoot stunning photos, and since it has four cameras, it is a versatile shooter for all kinds of photos. Additionally, it boasts an outstanding two-day battery life.

The design is also fantastic, featuring a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass 2 body. Of course, you’ll enjoy an IP68 rating for peace of mind, as well as an industry-leading seven-year update promise.

This offer comes directly from Samsung, so all color versions get the same treatment. Go pick your favorite!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB) Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB) Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $490.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may still offer the best general experience in Sammy’s portfolio, but some of you might find the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge more enticing. Honestly, I feel the same way!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is known for its exceptionally thin profile, measuring only 5.8mm in thickness. It’s the best option for those who value form over function. That’s not to say it isn’t a great phone, though!

Samsung fortified the device with a titanium frame, a Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 front, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back. It also receives a full IP68 rating, so you don’t need to worry about handling it with care.

Performance won’t fall behind, either. It comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 12GB of RAM. And while the screen is slightly smaller at 6.7 inches, it still features an LTPO AMOLED 2x panel, a sharp QHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, making such a thin phone comes with sacrifices. The main drawback is that it comes with a 3,900mAh battery capacity, which is significantly smaller than what we are accustomed to in 2025.

This offer is from Amazon and is for the upgraded 512GB model. You can also opt for the 256GB version for $689.99, but we believe that paying the extra $40 for more storage is worth the upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB) Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Samsung Save $720.00

Now, if you’re looking for a foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is definitely one of your best options. Its only true competitor (at least in the mainstream US market) is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and that one isn’t this affordable.

Like the other options on this list, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is nothing short of amazing. Again, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, ensuring performance that rivals the best. Of course, what makes this one special is that large 8.0-inch internal LTPO AMOLED 2X screen, which also gets a stunning 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Because it’s foldable, this one also gets an external 6.5-inch screen for quicker tasks.

The sleek Samsung design language is unchanged. You’ll get an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an IP48 rating, so it’s a pretty sturdy handset, too.

Foldable phones also tend to be less impressive in the battery department. In this case, you get a 4,400mAh capacity. Sure, it’s larger than the Edge’s, but this is also a much more power-hungry device!

All things considered, however, this remains an impressive handset that is sure to turn heads. This is also the best deal we’ve seen on it. Not only is it just $1,399.99, but you get a free upgrade to the 512GB model. This means you’re essentially saving a whopping $720. Act quickly! Regardless of which of these amazing Samsung phones you prefer, these deals won’t last forever.

Follow