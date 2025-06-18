Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Joe Maring / Android Authority

We just reported on a really nice discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. While really cool, the ultra-thin phone is not Samsung’s best offering. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra still holds the crown, and this phone is also discounted by $250. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,049.99 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount is available for all color versions available: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra still holds the spot as the top premium option in our list of the best Android phones. It’s a high-end phone with little to no compromises. We also gave it a very favorable review, so it’s really hard not to recommend it, especially when on sale, such as today.

Of course, performance won’t be an issue with this phone. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapodragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM, giving you enough power to handle any app, task, or game. It’s also great for multimedia consumption, touting a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It will be great for movies, general browsing, or gaming. Not only that, but the inclusion of the S Pen makes it a great option for drawing or taking notes.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also one of the best camera phones around (it’s actually our top pick). It produces gorgeous imagery, and its a very versatile camera system, with plenty of shooters. And if you care for battery life, this phone is outstanding in this department, offering about two days per charge.

Of course, the design is also top-notch. You get a titanium frame with Gorilla Glass 2, and it has an IP68 rating. Not only that, but it also has a seven-year update commitment, which is among the best in the industry, matched only by Google.

Catch this deal while you can! It’s actually a record-low price for Amazon. We saw it go for $1,000 some time ago, but that offer came from Samsung’s website, and it was very short-lived. This $1,049.99 offer may be the best you’ll be able to get in a while.