Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
2 hours ago
We just reported on a really nice discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. While really cool, the ultra-thin phone is not Samsung’s best offering. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra still holds the crown, and this phone is also discounted by $250.
This offer is available from Amazon. The discount is available for all color versions available: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra still holds the spot as the top premium option in our list of the best Android phones. It’s a high-end phone with little to no compromises. We also gave it a very favorable review, so it’s really hard not to recommend it, especially when on sale, such as today.
Of course, performance won’t be an issue with this phone. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapodragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM, giving you enough power to handle any app, task, or game. It’s also great for multimedia consumption, touting a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It will be great for movies, general browsing, or gaming. Not only that, but the inclusion of the S Pen makes it a great option for drawing or taking notes.
As if all of that wasn’t enough, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also one of the best camera phones around (it’s actually our top pick). It produces gorgeous imagery, and its a very versatile camera system, with plenty of shooters. And if you care for battery life, this phone is outstanding in this department, offering about two days per charge.
Of course, the design is also top-notch. You get a titanium frame with Gorilla Glass 2, and it has an IP68 rating. Not only that, but it also has a seven-year update commitment, which is among the best in the industry, matched only by Google.
Catch this deal while you can! It’s actually a record-low price for Amazon. We saw it go for $1,000 some time ago, but that offer came from Samsung’s website, and it was very short-lived. This $1,049.99 offer may be the best you’ll be able to get in a while.