Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for as low as $499.99!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most sought-after high-end devices out there, and it’s actually our favorite premium handset in our list of the best Android smartphones. There is no doubt that many of you want one, and our job is to get you the best deals. Today, you can save a nice chunk of change on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. We have two offers to show you, one from Amazon and one from Google Fi. Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Amazon for $1,067.99 ($232 off) Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Google Fi for as low as $499.99 ($800 off)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offer from Amazon is significantly higher, but that is because you would be getting the phone unlocked and outright. The Google Fi offer requires switching to said carrier, is only available for specific plans, and most of the discount comes in the form of monthly credits.

Should you get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

First, let’s go over this device. We’re sure the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra needs no introduction, and that is exactly what makes it a good acquisition. It is widely known and recognized as one of the top contenders the mobile industry has to offer.

You can read all about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in our full review. The TL;DR is that it is an impressive handset that makes no compromises. It has a powerful performance, so you can run any app and most tasks without a single hiccup. This device also one of the best camera phones around.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also excels in every other department. It has a really nice and large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes it great for enjoying videos, games, or simply browsing with more space. Not to mention, the included S Pen pairs amazingly with it.

Even the battery life is outstanding, offering about two days on a full charge, based on our testing. Other highlights include an IP68 rating, a gorgeous and sturdy design, and a seven-year update promise, which is among the best the industry has to offer.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $232.00

This is a regular deal, but it is actually a good one, as it is a couple of dollars cheaper than what Samsung’s website offers the device for. Not a huge difference, but Samsung usually has better deals than Amazon, and we know many of our readers love Amazon and already shop there. That fast shipping is hard to beat!

This is the best current offer for those who want to buy a phone outright. Some people like the freedom of an unlocked phone, instead of locking themselves into carrier payment plans or contracts.

You can learn all about the pros and cons of buying an unlocked phone here. If you are convinced and want a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, this is the deal for you!

Save up to $800 by buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra from Google Fi

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Google Fi Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Google Fi Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Google Fi Save $800.00 Limits apply!

Now, if you don’t mind locking yourself to a specific carrier in exchange for a massive discount, you could do much worse than Google Fi Wireless. Google’s own MVNO is really good, and while it isn’t the cheapest, it is among the most flexible and offers some really nice perks. Not to mention, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for as low as $499.99 if you meet some requirements.

This deal is available for new lines, and it comes in two stages. Right off the bat, you can save $300 when you first purchase it, bringing the initial cost down to $999.99.

The extra $500 will come in the form of monthly credits, applied to your bill. You’ll get these bill credits over 24 months, so it will be a credit of $20.84 per month. Lastly, this offer only applies if you pick either the Flexible or Unlimited Premium plans.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There are a couple of factors that are important to keep in mind. First, if you change to an ineligible plan or cancel the service within 120 days, this will invalidate the $300 initial rebate. Additionally, if you cancel or switch to an ineligible plan before the 24 months, the remaining credits will be cancelled. If you paid for it outright, this won’t be much of an issue, but if you got it on a payment plan, this sadly means you would have to pay the remainder of what you owe.

If you are already sure you want to switch to Google Fi, or open a new line, and are pretty confident you’ll stay with the carrier long-term, this is a great deal. Just don’t FOMO into the purchase without knowing the terms! Here are the official promotion terms, if you want to verify all the details. If you want to sign up for either of these deals, make sure to act quickly. The Amazon discount could disappear at any point. If you prefer the Google Fi offer, that one ends this coming July 8, 2025.