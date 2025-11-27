Let's play roulette: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra showing different awesome deals for different people!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra remains our favorite premium smartphone, and we don’t think another one will replace it until its successor arrives. If you’ve been looking to get it at a great price, today is your day, but you’ll have to test your luck and see how good a deal you get. Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a great price… or at an even better one

The Samsung website is showing different deals for different people, and here at Android Authority, we are seeing two. Some of the team sees the base 256GB model for $899.99, which is already an excellent offer. Some others, including me, can see a $859.99 price, and with a free upgrade to 512GB!

Regardless of which deal you get, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is totally worth the investment at either price. This is an impressive phone with no compromises, typically costing a whopping $1,299.99.

It features powerful specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. The design and construction are top-tier, with a sleek look, a titanium frame, and an IP68 rating.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The display is large and in charge, featuring a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a sharp 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also nice that it has an S Pen, which is an added method of interaction that has very little competition in the market.

The rest of the experience is just as impressive. You receive a premium camera system, along with a seven-year update promise. Samsung is actually an industry leader in update promises, only matched by Google itself.

What’s with this difference in prices? Samsung appears to be implementing a form of dynamic pricing here. We’re not sure if it’s based on browser history, location, the time, or whatever else. What we do know is that it’s a mystery across websites and forums all across the web.

Hit the comments if you have a better idea about this! Please educate us so we can better help the community with amazing deals. Also, just out of curiosity, which deal are you seeing?

Follow