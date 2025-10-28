The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB is a whopping $570 off!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

We reported on a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra just a week ago, but it got even better today. The 512GB model is available at a massive $570 discount, which is $100 better than last week! Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB for just $849.99 ($470 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. The discounted price will show up when you pick not to trade in a device. Also, the sale applies to all color versions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $570.00

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has plenty of competition now, but no phone has truly taken its crown just yet. We still have it listed as the top premium option in our list of the best Android phones available. It’s a true flagship phone with little to no compromises, and it’s also at an amazing discounted price right now.

Let’s start with performance. It’s up there with the best of the best, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. It can handle anything, really, and I have never seen it slow down.

Of course, as any Samsung flagship should, this one comes with an impressive display. It measures 6.9 inches and sports an LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a crisp 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It looks gorgeous, and you’ll even be able to interact with it using the included S Pen, another essential highlight for this handset.

If you care about camera performance, you’re in for a treat. This phone can take fantastic photos and offers a versatile camera system with four cameras. It’s great for portraits, landscapes, telephoto, and everything in between. You’ll also enjoy about two full days of battery life!

Remember, this is a premium handset, so you’re getting a design to match its status. It looks sleek and gorgeous. Additionally, it has a sturdy build with a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass 2, and an IP68 rating. It should comfortably survive the impressive seven years Samsung has promised to support it for.

Honestly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is still the phone to beat in 2025, so take advantage of this deal to get it at an excellent price. Remember, the full retail price of this model is still $1,419.99! You’re saving a really nice chunk of change here.

