Catch a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a $470 discount!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launched early in the year, but if you look at our list of the best Android phones, you will see that it is still listed as the top premium smartphone. This makes today’s deal very exciting, saving you a whopping $470 on the upgraded 512GB version. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB for just $949.99 ($470 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. The discount applies to the 512GB upgraded storage model, and it’s available on all available color versions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $470.00

There is plenty of exciting competition for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but none has been able to replace it as our favorite ultra-premium smartphone. This flagship phone has little to no sacrifices.

For starters, we’re sure none of you will have any performance issues. This phone has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. That’s enough to run any app, game, or task.

Another important highlight is the display, which measures in at a sizeable 6.9 inches. It’s not just the size that makes it special, though. This vibrant LTPO AMOLED 2X panel has a sharp 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Of course, we can’t forget about the S Pen, which will work amazingly with that large display.

Furthermore, those who care about camera performance will also love it. It’s a versatile system with excellent image quality, whether you’re shooting portraits, landscapes, or faraway subjects. The battery life is also quite outstanding, offering about two full days per charge! This is impressive considering it’s such a resource-intensive smartphone.

Of course, the design is worthy of the Samsung flagship line. It has a strong titanium frame and Gorilla Glass 2. It also gets an IP68 rating for the best water and dust resistance. And while it is not among the newest phones, it will stay relevant for a long time, thanks to Samsung’s industry-leading seven-year update promise.

This is an impressive phone, and its price makes it even more enticing. This device usually costs $1,419.99, so catch this deal while you can.

