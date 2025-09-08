Deal: The mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is $300 off!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

We reported on a $300 discount for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra just last week, but the offer has gotten even better today. You can now get Samsung’s top-tier handset at a $300 discount in any color, which wasn’t the case last week. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $999.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. Again, all color versions are $300 off, so you can pick whichever variant you prefer.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $300.00

Many would say the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is still the top dog in the smartphone market. This includes us, as we have it listed as the best premium option in our list of the best Android phones. It’s a true flagship that will be very hard to beat, as exciting as newer phones are getting. And if you can get it at $999.99, you’re certainly in for a treat.

The performance will be impressive, as it comes with an industry-leading Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. This is enough to handle pretty much any app, game, or task you throw at it.

The display is also among the best, featuring a large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel. This technology is known for deep blacks and vibrant colors. It also has a sharp 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. One of its main highlights is likely the S Pen, which adds a very intuitive way to interact with it, especially if you like drawing or hand-writing notes.

Shall we continue praising it? Well, it also comes with a high-quality camera system that will take great shots, and it is one of the most versatile ones around. We loved it for shooting portraits, landscapes, and faraway subjects. Its variety of lenses makes it a fitting shooter for any situation.

Even the battery life is outstanding. Despite having power-hungry specs and a large screen, we managed to get about two full days of battery life during our testing.

Of course, the design is worthy of a Samsung flagship. It has a solid titanium frame sandwiched by Gorilla Glass 2. It obviously gets an IP68 rating, which keeps your device safe against liquids and solids. All things considered, you’re future-proofing yourself with a phone you could use for years to come, especially considering it comes with a seven-year update promise.

Honestly, our only main complaint about this phone is the significant $1,299.99 retail price, but that gets much better with today’s discount. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rarely goes under $1,000 bucks, so you might want to jump on this deal sooner rather than later.

