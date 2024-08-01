Samsung promises Galaxy S25 will get 'top-of-the-line' camera, display upgrades

The Galaxy S24 series seems like a great seller for Samsung, but the company is hard at work on next year’s Galaxy S25 series . We’ve already seen some leaks about the new phones, but the Galaxy maker has now briefly outlined what we should expect.

Samsung mobile experience (MX) vice-president Daniel Araujo promised notable Galaxy S25 upgrades in a Q2 2024 earnings call (h/t: Seeking Alpha):

So on your second question, we’ve consistently upgraded the hardware in our S Series to deliver industry-leading experiences to customers, and we’ll continue to enhance key experiences as well (as) upgrade hardware so that we can offer top performance. For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades. And we’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience.

The executive didn’t delve into specific camera and display upgrades. However, the most recent leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra, in particular, would get a 50MP 3x camera, which would be a major upgrade in theory from the S24 Ultra’s 10MP 3x sensor. We hope the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus also see significant hardware upgrades, especially in light of the vanilla and Plus phones using the same camera hardware since 2022.