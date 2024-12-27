It's looking more likely that you'll have to wait for Galaxy S25 Slim

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 Slim may launch in Q2 2025 instead of January 2025 with the rest of the S25 lineup.

The latest One UI 7 beta mentions the three S25 series phones but does not include the S25 Slim, suggesting a delayed launch.

Samsung could still tease the Galaxy S25 Slim in January and release it in later months.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be launched at a Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumored to be held on January 22, 2025. Leaks suggest we’ll also see a teaser for Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset, though the device itself could be made available at a later date. If you were waiting for the Galaxy S25 Slim to also launch alongside, you might be disappointed.

We continue to hear leaks about the fourth model in the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy S25 Slim. The lineup has been spotted in the GSMA IMEI database, with model numbers SM-S931, SM-S936, and SM-S938 for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. Later, a fourth model, SM-S937, was spotted, slotting between the S25 Plus and Ultra. Leaks have suggested that a delayed entry into the database indicates that the device could launch around Q2 2025 instead of January 2025 with the rest of the lineup.

We now have more corroborative evidence that the Galaxy S25 Slim will not go on sale in early 2025 alongside the rest of the S25 series. The latest One UI 7 beta contains a list of carrier-specific Samsung phone models. This list mentions “U” versions (US regional variants) of the SM-S931, SM-S936, and SM-S938. Curiously, the list does not have the SM-S937, indicating that a launch of the Galaxy S25 Slim is not on the cards alongside the other S25 versions.

This doesn’t mean that Samsung will not launch the Galaxy S25 Slim at all. Instead, it indicates that the S25 Slim isn’t necessarily part of the first wave of devices that will be launched and subsequently go on sale in very early 2025. Samsung could still reveal or tease the Galaxy S25 Slim and choose to sell it in the coming months, which corroborates with its Q2 2025 release timeline. Samsung has followed a similar strategy for the Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Ring 2 is also expected to be teased in a similar way, with a limited stage debut in January and full release in later months.

