First iPhone 17 Slim, now we could see a Galaxy S25 Slim too

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly considering a Galaxy S25 slim model.

This thinner phone would be based on the Galaxy S25 and would launch a few months after the S25 range.

It’s believed the reception to this thin phone could influence the Galaxy S26 lineup.

We recently heard rumors that Apple is working on a much thinner iPhone, informally dubbed the iPhone 17 Slim. However, it sounds like Samsung could join the party too.

ET News reports that Samsung is considering a slim phone that would be based on the Galaxy S25 but would be released a few months after the main S25 phones. Samsung is apparently thinking about releasing this Galaxy S25 slim model in limited numbers to gauge the market response and then change the Galaxy S26 lineup accordingly.

Would you buy a Galaxy S25 Slim? 96 votes Yes, I'd love a thinner phone 32 % If it's as good and as cheap as the S25 38 % No, I wouldn't 30 %

The outlet specifically notes that the slim Galaxy S25 phone could launch in Q2 2025, with the iPhone 17 Slim poised to launch in Q3. Apple’s thinner phone is tipped to offer a 6.6-inch display and a single rear camera, so we’re keen to see what compromises (if any) Samsung will make with the Galaxy S25 slim model.

Thin smartphones were all the rage roughly a decade ago, and this trend saw brands like OPPO and vivo initially ditch the headphone jack. Many slim phones released at the time had small batteries too, so that’s something to keep in mind with the thinner Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 17 Slim.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments