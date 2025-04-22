Galaxy S25 in the US just got the 'full' One UI 7 update it should've had at launch

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has begun rolling out the new One UI 7 update with April security patches for the Galaxy S25 series in the US.

The YD9 firmware version introduces support for Now Bar and Live Notifications for media apps, a refreshed charging animation, and a redesigned battery icon.

Samsung’s update situation is in quite a mess right now. Even though the Galaxy S25 series launched with One UI 7 based on Android 15, it was missing some features that got added to later One UI 7 betas for the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung began rolling out a new One UI 7 build for the S25 series last week, which users are saying is the “final and complete” One UI 7 build with several new features. The rollout began with South Korea, and it’s now finally reaching Galaxy S25 users in the US.

The April update for the Galaxy S25 series comes with firmware version ending with “YD9” and includes the April 2025 security patches. This update brings several new features, such as Now Bar and Live Notification support for media player apps, a new charging animation, a new battery icon, and more. X user MatthewReiter05 (via theonecid) received the update on their Galaxy S25 Ultra on Verizon, although the user notes the dismal state of the changelog.

Reddit user stew_x mentions that the new update brings a new battery icon, which subjectively looks worse.

Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Galaxy S25 users can check if the update is available for their unit by going to

With One UI 7 rollout now resuming for older Samsung flagships worldwide, it’s only a matter of time before the update reaches the US market, too. Once that happens, newer and older Galaxy owners will finally have a more unified One UI 7 experience, and we can finally put the mess of One UI 7 rollout behind us.

Have you received the April update on your Galaxy S25 series? If so, how is your experience with the new update? Let us know in the comments below!

