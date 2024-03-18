Inching towards a big phone? The Galaxy S25 could have a larger screen

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A blogger has claimed that the base Galaxy S25 will see a larger screen size.

It’s believed the phone will go from 6.2 inches to 6.36 inches.

This claim comes after the Galaxy S24 saw a modest screen size increase over the S23.

Entry-level Galaxy flagships like the Galaxy S24 have always offered a much smaller screen compared to stablemates. Now, it looks like next year’s Galaxy S25 could see a display size increase.

Korean blogger yeux1122 has claimed on Naver that the base Galaxy S25’s screen size will “likely” increase from 6.2 inches to 6.36 inches. This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a change in the base model’s diagonal screen size as the S24 delivered a 6.2-inch display versus the S23’s 6.1-inch size.

This rumored screen size would also be larger than the Pixel 8‘s diagonal screen size (6.2 inches) and in the same ballpark as the Xiaomi 14 (6.36 inches).

The S24 was slightly taller than the S23, so it’s entirely possible that the 2025 phone will see a negligible increase in overall size. In saying so, an increase in the diagonal screen size doesn’t necessarily translate into a larger smartphone size in general. The screen size change could be the result of a slightly different aspect ratio. However, Samsung has maintained the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio since 2022’s Galaxy S22.

Nevertheless, a slightly larger Galaxy S25 wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. Samsung could potentially use the extra space for a bigger battery, larger camera sensors, or other additions (e.g. UWB).

