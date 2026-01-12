Galaxy S25 series is doing something Samsung phones almost never do

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 reportedly experienced a rare sales bump eight to nine months after its launch.

Tipster Ice Universe shared a chart showing how this breaks the typical sales pattern seen across multiple Galaxy S generations.

Something unique seems to be happening with the Galaxy S25 series, and it defies trends from the past five generations of Galaxy S series flagships. According to tipster Ice Universe, the S25 lineup has broken a sales pattern that has held steady since the Galaxy S10 series.

The tipster recently shared a chart based on sales data from Counterpoint Research and Hana Financial Investment comparing the first 12 months of Galaxy S sales from the Galaxy S10 all the way to the S25. Historically, Samsung’s flagships have followed a predictable curve, with a strong launch, a peak after a couple of months, and then a steady decline until the next model arrives. This pattern has been consistent for the Galaxy S10, S21, S22, S23, and S24, but interestingly, not for the Galaxy S25 series.

Instead of continuing to fall, the Galaxy S25’s sales actually picked up again around months eight and nine after launch. Ice Universe says this kind of late-cycle rebound is extremely rare for Android flagships and almost unheard of for the Galaxy S line.

The tipster doesn’t believe this unusual spike is driven by normal consumer upgrades. People probably didn’t suddenly decide to buy a Galaxy S25 series phone in large numbers that late in its launch lifecycle. Instead, he suggests the bump is likely coming from things like aggressive discounts, carrier promotions, enterprise orders, or Samsung actively stepping in to keep sales strong.

So, rather than treating the Galaxy S25 lineup as phones that sell well for a few months and then fade away, Samsung seems to be pushing it as a year-long core product, similar to how Apple manages iPhone sales.

That said, there may also be another factor at play here, one that has nothing to do with Samsung’s sales push but rather consumer behavior driven by rumors. Leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S26 series have been circulating for months now, and it’s not expected to bring major upgrades. If that holds true, Samsung may be deliberately pushing more deals and incentives for the Galaxy S25 series instead of rushing buyers toward a minor refresh.

Ice Universe does note that needing pricing and operational support suggests organic demand alone may not be enough to sustain momentum. Still, compared to how quickly the Galaxy S22 and S23 series dropped off, the Galaxy S25 is showing one of the healthiest sales curves the Galaxy S series has seen in years.

