A treasure trove of Galaxy S25 renders just leaked, including colorways (Updated)

The designs are remarkably similar to last year, with a notable change for the S25 Ultra.

Some colorways are not seen in the renders, with a wide variety of options expected this year.

Update, January 10, 2025 (10:52 AM ET): Trusted leaker Evan Blass just shared a few more renders, which confirm the initial report. We’ve included them below for reference, as well.

Original article, January 10, 2025 (10:22 AM ET): Just a few hours after specs for the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup leaked, we now have a full series of official renders (via Android Headlines) showcasing the design and colorways of the upcoming flagships. There aren’t too many surprises here, but it does give us a pretty clear picture of what we can expect on January 22.

Samsung Galaxy S25 design and colorways

Galaxy S25 in Ice Blue Galaxy S25 in Mint Galaxy S25 in Navy Galaxy S25 in Silver Shadow

The smallest phone in the Galaxy S25 lineup appears virtually unchanged, with the same-sized flat 6.2-inch display. The cameras also appear identical, with the same 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens setup in the same orientation.

We’re reasonably certain that the colorways above are Ice Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow. Last year, another leak indicated additional colorways that aren’t seen here, which include Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus design and colorways

Galaxy S25 Plus in Ice Blue Galaxy S25 Plus in Mint Galaxy S25 Plus in Navy Galaxy S25 Plus in Silver Shadow

Similarities continue with the Galaxy S25 Plus, which again appears identical to the Galaxy S24 Plus. Again it features the same size display at 6.7-inches, as well as a flat design on all sides. The camera lenses are expected to be the same as the base model, just like last year.

The colors shown above are likely Ice Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow, with the additional colorways Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold expected at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design and colorways

Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Black Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Gray Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silver Blue Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium White Silver

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sees the most significant change, swapping to the more rounded corners found on the smaller models. The Galaxy S24 Ultra featured rather sharp corners, more similar to the Note models of yesteryear. Leaks also indicate a slightly larger screen at 6.9-inches (up from 6.8-inches), although that’s impossible to see in the photo. Otherwise, everything from camera placement to the S Pen slot is carried over from last year.

The colorways above are Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver. Three more colorways, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Pink Gold, are also expected but not shown in the renders.

The entire lineup will be announced on January 22, so we won't have to wait long to see the final designs in all their glory.

