List of all Galaxy S25 colors leaks, and they're actually interesting this year

As expected, the Galaxy S25 Ultra gets its own “Titanium” colors, while the vanilla and Plus models get similar but slightly different colors.

It’s unclear which colors will be global, which will be Samsung.com exclusives, and which will be regional.

We expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch in January (signs point to a possible January 22 event), but we already know a whole lot about the phones. Thanks to a reliable leaker, we now know even more: all the alleged colorways we can expect across the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This list of colors comes from Evan Blass, aka @evleaks on X. Blass revealed this information in two now-deleted posts. We’ve copied over the info here, though. Check out the lists below!

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 colors

Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus Blue Black

Coral Red

Icy Blue

Mint

Navy

Pink Gold

Silver Shadow Galaxy S25 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Jet Black

Titanium Pink Gold

Titanium Silver Blue

Titanium White Silver

As one would expect, we see the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus sharing the same color options while the Galaxy S25 Ultra gets its own colors that all start with the word “Titanium.” This matches what Samsung did this year with the Galaxy S24 series, as those were the first Galaxy phones with titanium as a frame material, exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, in 2024, Samsung went for a pretty muted color palette across the board. Based on this list of 2025 color names, though, it looks Sammy might be a bit more adventurous this time around.

“Silver Shadow” sounds like a fun color, for example, and likely will fill in for a typical white colorway. “Coral Red” also sounds nice, given that we don’t see too many red colorways on Samsung phones. Meanwhile, “Titanium Jet Black” sounds perfect for the tech enthusiast, while “Titanium Jade Green” sounds like it will be a bold statement for the more fashion-forward shopper.

The only thing we don’t know is which of these colors will be standard across all retail partners and countries. Usually, there are four or five colors that everyone can get everywhere, and then you can only get other colors in certain locations. There are also usually some that are exclusive to Samsung.com. So don’t get your hopes up that all these colors will be available to you, as that’s not a safe bet.

We’ll find out even more about the Galaxy S25 series between now and January!

