Galaxy S25 series' full specs leak, and it's just the Galaxy S24 in a trench coat

Beyond the updated Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the other specifications of all three phones are essentially the same as in previous years.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025.

We’re about two weeks from Galaxy Unpacked, where Samsung will launch the much-awaited Galaxy S25 series. We’ve been seeing renders and leaks of these devices left and right, and today, we have a giant leak covering the specifications of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 leaked specifications

A report from Android Headlines shares the key specifications of the upcoming flagship series. Starting with the Galaxy S25, the phone could measure 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm and weigh 162g. It could come with a flat 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, which could be an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The base Galaxy S25 is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage. The device could also have a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and wireless charging (unspecified speeds).

For its camera, expect a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom. The front could have a 12MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy S25 series will likely offer dual-SIM and eSIM support, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. We can also expect One UI 7, which is based on Android 15, out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus leaked specifications The Galaxy S25 Plus is expected to measure 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm and weigh 190 g. It is expected to feature a flat 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM are expected to carry over to the Galaxy S25 Plus, but storage options could be limited to 256GB and 512GB. The device could also have a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and wireless charging (unspecified speeds).

Other details, including the camera, are expected to be the same as the base Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and weigh 218g. It could sport a flat 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The chip and RAM remain the same, but the internal storage options on the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The Ultra could have a 5,000mAh battery and support 45W wired charging and wireless charging (unspecified speeds).

For the cameras, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could come with a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS for 5x optical zoom. The front could have a 12MP, f/2.2 shooter. Other details could be the same too as the base Galaxy S25.

Most specifications seem very familiar, especially if you have followed Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships in the past few years. it increasingly feels like Samsung cannot be bothered to improve the specifications on its devices, recycling most of the same specifications again and again, to the point where the Galaxy S25 series starts sounding like a Galaxy S24 refresh, which in turn was an S23 refresh, and so on. We can’t wait to learn what new features Samsung is bringing in 2025 or if it will be another year of releasing the same phones with updated SoCs and a new name.

