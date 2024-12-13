Galaxy S25 series leak suggests Qi 2 is coming, but also not

TL;DR A Finnish mobile network has reportedly listed loads of Galaxy S25 series details, including storage and color variants.

The carrier also listed case types, including a Magnet Case for each S25 model.

This case suggests that the Galaxy S25 series won’t natively support magnetic Qi 2 charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch next month, and the leaks continue to stream in. Now, a Finnish carrier has apparently dished out storage variants, case options, and much more.

SuomiMobilii reports that an unspecified Finnish mobile network listed loads of Galaxy S25 series details. Starting with storage, the carrier’s listing is said to be identical to a previous leak. That means the Galaxy S25 will have 128GB and 256GB variants, the S25 Plus will be available in 256GB or 512GB options, and the S25 Ultra will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.

Magnetic cases in lieu of full Qi 2 support The carrier apparently listed loads of cases for each phone, too. What’s particularly noteworthy is that Samsung will seemingly offer a so-called Magnet Case for all three models. This strongly suggests that the Galaxy S25 phones won’t natively support the Qi 2 standard’s magnetic power profile. In other words, it sounds like you’ll need a case if you want to use magnetically attached chargers and MagSafe-compatible accessories.

This comes after a tipster previously claimed that the phones would support the Qi 2 standard. It’s worth noting, however, that phones can support the baseline Qi 2 charging protocol without including magnets and supporting the magnetic power profile.

Do you care if the S25 series doesn't natively support magnetic accessories? 16 votes Yes, it's a dealbreaker for me 19 % Yes, but I'm happy there's a magnet case 38 % No, I don't care about magnetic accessories 44 %

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen an Android phone maker offer magnetic cases in lieu of building magnets into the device itself. Most recently, the OPPO Find X8 series and OnePlus 13 launched with optional magnetic cases and a few magnetic accessories. In fact, the HMD Skyline is the only Android phone to offer magnets integrated into the device itself.

The Galaxy maker will also offer a Standing Grip Case, Silicone Case, Rugged Case, Kindsuit Case, and Clear Case for each S25 model. There’s clearly no shortage of options if you’re looking for the ideal case.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are listed in Ice Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow color schemes. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

