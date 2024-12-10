The base Galaxy S25 could have the same amount of storage as 2019's S10e

TL;DR A leaker has revealed storage sizes for the various Galaxy S25 series models.

The base Galaxy S25 is still equipped with 128GB of storage.

Samsung has offered 128GB of storage in its cheapest Galaxy S model since the Galaxy S10e.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is slated to launch next month, and the steady stream of leaks has turned into a flood at this point. Now, a reliable leaker has dished out some storage details.

Twitter tipster @MysteryLupin revealed apparent storage sizes for each Galaxy S25 series device. There’s bad news if you were hoping for more base storage in the cheapest model as the standard Galaxy S25 will purportedly be available in 128GB or 256GB flavors.

That would be a disappointment as many rival Android phones from Chinese brands have upped the ante by offering 256GB of starting storage. For example, the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14 both offer 256GB of base storage. We’ve even seen some cheap Android phones with 256GB of space. Samsung isn’t the only flagship phone maker to cheap out in this regard, though, as the Pixel 9 series and iPhone 16 range both offer 128GB of storage in base models. Sure, consumers can take advantage of cloud storage to free up device space, but that’s still a shame when you’re paying ~$800 for these phones.

Is 128GB of base storage enough for you in 2024? 48 votes Yes, for sure 15 % It's okay, but could be better 25 % No, 128GB isn't enough for me at all 60 %

This also means Samsung hasn’t upgraded the storage of its cheapest Galaxy S model since 2019’s Galaxy S10e. So this would be the sixth generation of Galaxy S phone with 128GB of base storage. Prior to that, the cheapest Galaxy S9 offered just 64GB of space, albeit with microSD expansion.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S25 Plus is said to be available with 256GB or 512GB of storage, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra could offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options. So you’ll need to pay a little extra if you want an S25 model with 256GB or more storage.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments