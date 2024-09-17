Galaxy S25 Plus renders leak, show Samsung sticking to the formula

TL;DR The first leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus landed today.

As expected, the renders show a phone looking a lot like the Galaxy S25, just a bit bigger.

We expect this phone to land sometime in January 2025.

So far, we’ve seen leaked renders for two phones in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. First, we saw the Ultra model, quickly followed by the vanilla model. Now, we have the third entry in the upcoming series with leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

As one would expect, the renders show a phone that looks quite a lot like the vanilla Galaxy S25. Of course, the phone is considerably larger. The source of the leak, Steve Hemmerstoffer (via Android Headlines), suggests the Plus variant could come in with measurements at 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3mm, which is larger in every respect when compared to the 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm measurements of the vanilla Galaxy S25.

Notably, however, these leaked dimensions suggest both phones could be marginally thinner than their 2024 counterparts.

The renders also show how flat the sides of the phone are, which is apparently the new trend. This semi-divisive design element makes the Galaxy S25 Plus look more like an iPhone than ever. We also see the new “warp pipe” camera lenses on the back.

Overall, the Galaxy S25 Plus looks great to us, even if it’s not surprising or exciting in any way. Samsung appears to be sticking to its tried-and-true formula with the upcoming series, for better or worse.

The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will almost certainly launch in January 2025. We expect the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 to power all three devices here in the US, with the possibility that global variants could also sport this processor. However, there are rumors that Samsung could stick with its 2024 strategy and include the Snapdragon in the Ultra variant everywhere but pick and choose between Snapdragon and Exynos in various parts of the world for the other two variants. Time will tell on that one.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments