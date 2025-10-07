Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus flagship

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is underway, and if you’ve been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, now might be the perfect time to make your move. With a deal that brings the price down to $699.99 from its usual $999.99, you’re looking at saving a sweet 30% off the retail price. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus for $699.99 ($300 off)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is packed with features that make it stand out in the smartphone crowd. Its 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display offers a crisp, clear view with a QHD+ resolution and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (upgradeable to 512GB), ensuring it can handle pretty much anything you throw at it.

Capturing life’s moments is a joy with its advanced camera system, which features a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP selfie camera. It can record in 8K, and the image quality is outstanding. It also comes with innovative Galaxy AI enhancements like Night Video and ProVisual for capturing stunning shots even in challenging conditions.

Other highlights of the Galaxy S25 Plus include a hefty 4,900mAh battery that supports fast charging, both wired (45W) and wireless (15W).

Remember, these deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, now might be a great time to sign up for the 30-day free trial and enjoy these discounts and other Prime perks!

