Surprise new Galaxy S25 One UI 8 beta update brings last minute fixes

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has pushed out another One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25.

The stable release is expected later this month, and this could be the last One UI 8 beta for the series.

Samsung is expected to roll out the stable One UI 8 update this month, starting with the Galaxy S25 series. After all, the newest member of the Galaxy S25 series already has it, and others are in line. But, Samsung still appears to be executing some finishing touches right before the stable rollout, and has now released the seventh One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25 series.

The update weighs in at about 603MB and primarily focuses on fixing issues. As noted by tipster Tarun Vats on X, the beta update is rolling out in Germany. Meanwhile, other replies confirm that it has also been released in the UK, the US, India, and South Korea. The update arrives less than two weeks after the sixth One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25 was released.

The update focuses on resolving issues with font rendering at various locations, errors with the lock screen clock, and clock-related glitches. The changelog does not mention any other major issues, so it’s safe to presume this could be the final One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25 series. However, that’s simply an assumption, and there’s no official confirmation from Samsung about the intended number of betas before the stable release.

Besides the Galaxy S25, Samsung has also launched One UI 8 beta programs for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Fold 5, Flip 6, Flip 5, and a host of Galaxy A Series phones. These devices, however, have received fewer beta updates and may not receive their stable updates alongside the Galaxy S25 series.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and most recently, the Galaxy S25 FE, as well as the new Tab S11 series, are among the devices that already run stable One UI 8 since their respective launches.

