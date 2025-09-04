The Galaxy S25 FE is here, but I'd rather get the Pixel 9a

The Galaxy S25 FE has arrived, and there’s a lot to like about it. You get a powerful chipset, premium features like an IP rating and wireless charging, a promised seven years of software support, and a lot more for a starting price of $650. It’s a phone I’ll often recommend over the next 12 months because the FE series strikes an excellent balance between performance and price. However, it faces stiff competition from the Pixel 9a, Google’s mid-range phone, which — at least for me — is a better deal overall. Here’s why.

Which phone would you rather buy? 1 votes Pixel 9a 100 % Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 0 % Neither 0 %

Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S25 FE: Why I’d choose the former

Joe Maring / Android Authority

We all have our personal preferences, and mine is a phone that isn’t too big. The Pixel 9a’s 6.3-inch display is the perfect size for me. It’s big enough to comfortably browse the web and watch videos, yet I can still handle the device with one hand. Its compact size also makes it very pocketable, easily slipping into the front pocket of my pants.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a larger device with a 6.7-inch display. While many people may prefer this, especially those who enjoy a lot of mobile gaming or streaming, I find that for my personal use, smaller is better.

Then there’s the battery. The Pixel 9a sports a 5,100mAh cell, while the Galaxy comes in at 4,900mAh. Not only does the Samsung phone have a smaller battery, but its larger display — one of the most power-hungry components of any device — will likely drain power more quickly. While we haven’t done any battery tests for the Galaxy S25 FE yet, I’d say it’s safe to assume the Pixel has the upper hand here.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

The software experience is next on my list, and this is one of the most important factors for me. I prefer the clean, simple interface of Pixel UI to Samsung’s One UI. It feels less cluttered and comes with far less bloatware. Samsung’s phones are often pre-installed with their own suite of apps that duplicate the functionality of many of the Google and third-party apps I already use.

But it’s not just about the look and feel; software updates also play a crucial role. While both phones are guaranteed to get seven years of software support, the key difference is that Pixel users get the latest version of Android on day one. Samsung users, on the other hand, have to wait several months. Samsung usually prioritizes its flagship Galaxy S phones before updating more affordable devices, like those from the FE series. For reference, the stable version of Android 16 was released back in June, and the Galaxy S24 FE still hasn’t received the update.

I’m also just very used to Pixel’s software and really appreciate a lot of its exclusive features. These include “Now Playing,” which shows me what song is playing on the radio, for example, right on my home screen. Another invaluable feature for me is the ability to scan a document with the default camera app and upload it directly to Google Drive.

Finally, there’s the price. The Galaxy S25 FE launched at $650, while the Pixel 9a launched at $500, making it a full $150 cheaper. Paying less for a phone that offers more of what I personally need is a beautiful thing. What’s more, since the Pixel 9a was released in April, there are already deals available that can bring the cost down even further.

Where the Galaxy S25 FE has the Edge

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Of course, there are areas where the Galaxy has a clear advantage over the Pixel. The S25 FE has three rear cameras instead of just two, thanks to the inclusion of a telephoto lens for those close-up shots. In my book, more cameras are better than fewer, as they offer greater versatility.

The Galaxy’s chipset is also arguably more capable, though I’ve had plenty of experience with Google’s Tensor chips and have never had problems with even more demanding tasks, although it’s worth mentioning that I’m not a serious mobile gamer.

The Galaxy S25 FE supports faster charging than the Pixel 9a.

Then there’s the charging, which is significantly faster on the Samsung. The Galaxy S25 FE is Qi2-ready (no magnets) and supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, compared to the Pixel’s 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. The Galaxy even has reverse wireless charging, a feature I would likely never use, but it’s a nice option to have.

When it comes to storage, both phones come in 128GB and 256GB variants, but the Galaxy can also be had with a 512GB option in certain markets. This isn’t the most important factor for me personally, as I rely heavily on cloud storage, but some users may be swayed in Samsung’s direction for this alone.

And the build quality is worth a mention as well. The Galaxy S25 FE has a glass back for a more premium look and feel, while the Pixel 9a’s back is made of plastic. While the plastic is more durable and won’t shatter on impact, you can feel the difference in quality when you’re handling the device.

You can’t go wrong with either

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Ultimately, we all have our preferences, and the Pixel 9a is mine. It’s more compact, cheaper, offers better software, and has superior battery life — these are the things that matter most to me.

However, the Galaxy S25 FE is objectively a fantastic phone for the money. It’s better than the Pixel in many ways, offering better performance, a more premium design, faster charging, and a more versatile camera system. It’s also a better option for those who prefer larger displays and enjoy Samsung’s One UI, which is a great Android skin overall.

People often ask me for phone recommendations, and I usually point them toward Google’s Pixel “a” series and Samsung’s Galaxy FE devices. Both are great and offer more than enough specs and features for the average user. Not everyone needs the latest Pixel 10 Pro XL or the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For many, these two devices are overkill, while the Pixel “a” and Galaxy FE series offer just the right combination of specs, features, and price, in my opinion.

Whichever you choose, you’ll most likely be happy with your purchase. But for me personally, the Pixel 9a is the better buy — hands down.

What about you? Which of these two phones would you buy? Cast your vote in the poll above and share your reasoning with me in the comments.

Follow