Samsung Galaxy S25 FE hits a new record-low price, but only today!

We covered a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE just yesterday. We had no idea the offer would get better today, but that’s just what happened. You can catch the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE at a new record-low price of $424.99. That’s a brand-new record-low price, saving you $225. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE for just $424.99 ($225 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. It is part of the retailer’s “Deal of the Day” offerings. The discount applies to all color versions available: Jet Black, Icy Blue, Navy, and White.

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the most affordable model in the S25 series, you’re not getting scraps from the Korean giant. This phone offers a near high-end experience, and at just $424.99 if you get it today.

You’ll enjoy a solid design and build. The sleek look follows Samsung’s general design language. It’s lightweight and sleek, but it’s also pretty durable. The unit features an aluminum frame with a Gorilla Glass Victus+ construction. It even earns a full IP68 rating for maximum water and dust resistance. The phone is much more than looks, though. The rest of the experience is just as nice. It comes with a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Even the performance is pretty nice, thanks to the Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM. That’s actually the same chip the Samsung Galaxy S24 series came with (international version), and those launched as premium handsets.

There’s a 4,900mAh battery inside, which is nothing to write home about, but it is decent and competitive in today’s budget phone market. That said, it actually gets pretty fast charging, with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Another great benefit of going with Samsung is that the brand is among the best in terms of upgrade promises. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is not the exception. Sammy is giving it a seven-year update promise, so the phone will stay relevant for years to come. Want in on the action? Again, this is a Best Buy “Deal of the Day”, so you have until tonight to catch this offer! The deal is scheduled to end in about 10 hours, at 10 PM Pacific.

