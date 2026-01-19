Hot deal: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE drops to its lowest price ever

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is already a very nicely priced handset, so it’s nice to see good deals on it, making it even more enticing. Here’s the hottest offer we’ve seen on it. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is at a new record-low price of just $448.99. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE for just $448.99 ($201 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Only the Jetblack color version gets the maximum discount. That said, all other colors are $449.99, which is only a dollar more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Exynos-powered, 6.7-inch Samsung experience The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a more affordable experience for fans of the S25 series. Powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, this 6.7-inch phone offers better specs than ever in a FE phone, and nearly all of the greatness found in mainline S25 phones. See price at Amazon Save $201.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as popular as the handsets in the main S25 series, but it is definitely a phone you shouldn’t ignore if you’re seeking good value for your hard-earned dollars. Especially right now, when it is cheaper than ever. You’re getting a near-high-end experience at a mid-tier price.

It all starts with a solid design, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE doesn’t disappoint here. It has a slim, lightweight build that is also pretty durable, thanks to its aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ construction. It also gets an IP68 rating.

Other specs are pretty nice, too. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s a screen worthy of the Samsung experience! Other specs include an Exynos 2400 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of battery, you’re getting 4,900mAh of capacity. It can charge at 45W wired or 15W wirelessly. While not impressive, the camera system is pretty decent, and Samsung is also promising seven years of OS and security updates.

Ready for a new phone? It will be hard to beat this much value per dollar. The phone will be perfect for most casual users, and you won’t have to spend a small fortune on the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

