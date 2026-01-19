Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Hot deal: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE drops to its lowest price ever
21 minutes ago
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is already a very nicely priced handset, so it’s nice to see good deals on it, making it even more enticing. Here’s the hottest offer we’ve seen on it. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is at a new record-low price of just $448.99.
This offer is available from Amazon. Only the Jetblack color version gets the maximum discount. That said, all other colors are $449.99, which is only a dollar more.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as popular as the handsets in the main S25 series, but it is definitely a phone you shouldn’t ignore if you’re seeking good value for your hard-earned dollars. Especially right now, when it is cheaper than ever. You’re getting a near-high-end experience at a mid-tier price.
It all starts with a solid design, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE doesn’t disappoint here. It has a slim, lightweight build that is also pretty durable, thanks to its aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ construction. It also gets an IP68 rating.
In terms of battery, you’re getting 4,900mAh of capacity. It can charge at 45W wired or 15W wirelessly. While not impressive, the camera system is pretty decent, and Samsung is also promising seven years of OS and security updates.
Ready for a new phone? It will be hard to beat this much value per dollar. The phone will be perfect for most casual users, and you won’t have to spend a small fortune on the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.