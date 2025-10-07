If you’re quick, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE for just $499.99

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE is garnering attention during Prime Big Deal Days with its attractive price drop. It is the perfect opportunity to check out this budget-friendly smartphone from the renowned S25 lineup. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE for $499.99 (23% off)

Amazon is offering a significant deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. The device is now available for $499.99, down from its usual $649.99 price tag. This 23% discount makes it the lowest price thus far for the Galaxy S25 FE, providing a substantial saving on an already affordable phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Exynos-powered, 6.7-inch Samsung experience The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the mid-range experience for fans of the S25 series. Powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, this 6.7-inch phone offers better specs than ever in a FE phone, and nearly all of the greatness found in mainline S25 phones. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 Prime Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE combines solid design features with powerful performance. It has a slim and lightweight build, featuring an aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an IP68 rating for durability. The phone is visually striking, as any Samsung device should be.

The handset boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. The phone’s performance is driven by an Exynos 2400 chipset, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a base storage of 128 GB (upgradeable to 512GB).

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The 4,900mAh battery offers good battery life and pretty fast charging at 45W wired and 15W wireless. The camera setup includes a 50 MP primary sensor complemented by ultrawide and telephoto options. Running on One UI 8 (Android 16), the device comes with Galaxy AI tools and a six-month Google AI Pro trial. Furthermore, Samsung promises seven years of OS and security updates.

To benefit from this year’s lowest price on the Galaxy S25 FE and other Prime Big Deal Days deals, remember that all these discounts are exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you’re not a member yet, there’s a 30-day trial available, so you can join in on the savings.

Follow