There's good news and bad news for the Galaxy S25 FE's camera upgrades

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Galaxy S24 FE

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will apparently have a 12MP selfie camera, much like the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.

This would be a notable change as the Galaxy S23 FE and S24 FE used a 10MP camera.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Samsung is sticking with the same 50MP main camera.

Samsung has offered relatively few upgrades to its Galaxy FE phones over the years. Now, a trusted outlet has revealed that the Galaxy S25 FE could gain a camera-related change.

GalaxyClub reports that the Galaxy S25 FE will have a 12MP selfie camera. This differs from the 10MP camera on the S24 FE and S23 FE and the 32MP shooter on the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE.

The 12MP selfie camera would be in line with the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, suggesting image quality on par with these handsets. The S25’s 12MP sensor has smaller pixels than the S24 FE’s 10MP selfie camera, suggesting slightly inferior light-gathering capabilities. But this trade-off might be worth it for the small increase in detail.

There are also a couple of other reasons to opt for this 12MP selfie camera over a 10MP shooter. For one, many phones offer normal and ultrawide selfie options, so a higher resolution sensor would enable a more detailed 1x crop. The increased resolution could also make for more effective electronic image stabilization for videos.

Unfortunately, those hoping for a main camera upgrade might be disappointed as the website reports Samsung is sticking with the same 50MP sensor. This would be in line with both the S23 FE and the S24 FE. However, Samsung has used variations of this sensor on its base and Plus models since 2022. By contrast, Google, OnePlus, and others have used much larger, more modern primary camera sensors for a few years now.

Rumors also point to the Galaxy S25 FE landing with an Exynos 2400e processor, which would also be in line with last year’s FE model. In saying so, a recent report suggests Samsung might use the Dimensity 9400 as a “backup plan.”

