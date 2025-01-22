Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 series support eSIM and dual-SIM?

Are you thinking of getting yourself a Samsung Galaxy S25 series handset? One crucial factor to consider with new devices is how they handle SIM technology. Things have gotten a bit confusing in this department. Some devices support only eSIM, others a mixture of physical SIM and eSIM, and some even have dual-SIM capabilities. Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 have eSIM and dual-SIM? Let’s find out!

QUICK ANSWER All versions of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in the US support eSIM. They also have a Nano SIM card slot for those who prefer a physical SIM card. Additionally, these come with dual-SIM functionality, but you will have to use one physical Nano SIM card and one eSIM profile.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 series have eSIM? Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S25 devices are the best to come from the popular Korean manufacturer. They are all but guaranteed to be among the top contenders in 2025. It makes sense that they also adopt the newest technologies, including eSIM support. Especially now that it’s becoming a standard in modern smartphone tech.

To summarize, yes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has eSIM support in addition to a single physical Nano SIM card slot — at least in the US. International models may differ, though.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 series have dual-SIM?

Because all Samsung Galaxy S25 handsets come with both physical SIM and eSIM functionality, all also support dual-SIM. That said, you won’t have two physical SIM card slots in the US, which we know some of you prefer. Instead, one phone line needs to be set up through a Nano SIM card, while the second one will need to be established using an eSIM profile.

How to activate an eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S25 We know eSIM is becoming very popular, and you may want to take advantage of this technology on your brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25. Luckily, activating an eSIM profile is very easy. If you bought your device from a carrier, chances are you won’t have to do anything! They’ll set it up for you before you walk out the door.

If you buy the device unlocked, though, you’ll have to be a bit more hands-on. You may even have to contact your carrier to activate the line. The carrier support team will either ask for your phone details and push the eSIM to your device or provide you with a QR code to activate the eSIM profile.

How to activate an eSIM profile on a Samsung Galaxy S25: Launch the Settings app. Go into Connections. Select SIM manager and then Add eSIM. If your carrier gave you a QR code, tap on Scan QR code. You can also Search for eSIMs if your carrier has tried pushing one to your phone. You can try to Transfer SIM from another device, but we’ve found this doesn’t always work as planned. It’s usually better to push a new eSIM profile to your phone. Follow the on-screen instructions, and your eSIM should be ready when done.

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 have a microSD card slot? Sadly, manufacturers are moving away from expandable storage, Samsung included. None of the Samsung Galaxy S25 variants come with a microSD card slot.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones have 5G? Yes, all Samsung Galaxy S25 variants have 5G support.

Can I store multiple eSIM profiles on a Samsung Galaxy S25? You can only use one eSIM profile at a time, but this doesn’t mean you can only store a single one on your Galaxy S25 device. Samsung claims you can store up to 20 eSIM profiles on its devices. The exact number may vary depending on eSIM storage capacity and eSIM size.

Will my eSIM be deleted if I factory reset my Samsung Galaxy S25? No, eSIM profiles will survive a phone wipe, and won’t be deleted unless you explicitly remove them.

