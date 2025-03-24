Titanium or aluminum? New leak hints at Samsung’s final choice for the Galaxy S25 Edge

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak from Ice Universe suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have a 2K resolution display.

The device is rumored to feature a titanium alloy mid-frame, which, if true, would be similar to what is used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

One previous leak speculated an aluminum-ceramic build, but this latest information corroborates other titanium-related leaks.

Samsung has shown off the Galaxy S25 Edge, but there are still plenty of details to learn about the device. Samsung hasn’t shared a full specs list, and we expect to learn more officially when the flagship is released in April. Now, a new leak suggests the S25 Edge could opt for a Titanium body after all, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Leaker Ice Universe has shared on Weibo that the Galaxy S25 Edge has a 2K resolution display and a titanium alloy mid-frame. Here’s a machine-translated version of their post:

Samsung has yet to confirm many details about the upcoming phone, so we have to rely on leaks to piece together the puzzle. The Galaxy S25 Edge’s display is said to be similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus’s, so we were taking for granted to see a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels (what is conventionally considered a 2K/1,440p display). However, given the thinner dimensions of the device, it wouldn’t have been all too surprising if Samsung fell back to a FHD/1080p display to ensure all-day battery life. This leak corroborates that the display isn’t a compromise in resolution, at least.

The more surprising move here is the titanium alloy middle frame. Leaks of the S25 Edge’s marketing colors indicated that we’d see colors like Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack. This leak corroborates that Samsung is likely to go with a titanium alloy mid-frame after all, emulating the success it saw with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Note that some leaks also suggested that Samsung is adopting a combination of aluminum for its mid-frame and ceramic for the back, but that doesn’t seem to be happening for now.

What are your predictions for the Galaxy S25 Edge? Do you think Samsung has finally gone with titanium? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like