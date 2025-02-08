The Galaxy S25 Edge might be even thinner than first reported (but at a cost)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series last month, but it also teased the Galaxy S25 Edge and showed off the slim phone’s design. Now, it seems like the device could be thinner than first reported.

SmartPrix and leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer report that the Galaxy S25 Edge will actually be 5.84mm thin instead of the previously rumored 6.4mm thickness. This is ostensibly part of a bid to beat the rumored iPhone 17 Air. More specifically, the phone is said to measure 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm. The publication also noted that the S25 Edge was actually 10mm thick when accounting for the rear camera bump.

The outlet claimed that Samsung had actually developed two prototypes. The first one was 6.4mm thick and had a triple camera system, while the second prototype was 5.84mm thick and had two rear cameras. Needless to say, it seems like Samsung took the latter direction for the commercial device. It presumably felt that having a super-thin phone was worth dropping a camera.

This thinner design comes with some compromises, though. Samsung previously confirmed a dual rear camera system instead of the triple camera setup seen on stablemates, but the outlet claims this will consist of a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. This would be a major departure from previous leaks which pointed to a telephoto shooter. Don’t expect great zoomed shots, although the 200MP main camera should deliver decent 2x and 3x snaps.

Another reported compromise is the 3,900mAh battery, which would actually be slightly smaller than the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 batteries. The phone is also slated to get 25W wired charging, well behind the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra’s 45W speeds.

Otherwise, outlet claims the phone will get an eight-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The slim form factor might make adequate cooling an issue, particularly in light of other Snapdragon 8 Elite phones overheating, so we hope Samsung takes this into account.

