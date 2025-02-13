Where's the Galaxy S25 Edge? Leak suggests it could be coming this soon

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests the Galaxy S25 Edge could be released in April or May 2025.

The slim flagship could be priced like the Galaxy S25 Plus, but this should be taken with a pinch of salt and skepticism.

Samsung’s current crop of flagships is the Galaxy S25 series, but only the Galaxy S25 Edge stands out in the lineup. The company has only revealed some information about the thin flagship phone, so we’re left to leaks to piece together the rest of the info puzzle. While we wait to hear more from Samsung, a new leak has revealed when we can expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to be released.

A new report from AllAboutSamsung by trusted leaker Max Jambor suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in April or May 2025. The company is still said to be working on optimizing the production of this phone. Previous leaks have also suggested an April 2025 release, so this new leak corroborates the timeline. Leaks have also mentioned that the phone could see a US launch, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold SE, which was restricted to Samsung’s domestic market.

Samsung hasn’t revealed the pricing of the Galaxy S25 Edge either. The report suggests that the S25 Edge could be “based on the Galaxy S25 Plus” but warns that this information should be viewed skeptically. Logically, we’re expecting the Galaxy S25 Edge to slot between the S25 Plus and Ultra, given that Samsung will likely position this phone in the premium segment and command a higher price. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Plus starts at $1,000, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,300, so you can expect your wallet to get lighter by this much.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display similar to the S25 Plus. The phone could be as thin as 5.84mm but go up to 10mm thickness if you account for the camera bump. Other expected specifications include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP secondary camera, a smaller 3,900mAh battery, 25W wired charging, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. We hope Samsung shares more about the device soon.

