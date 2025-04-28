The Galaxy S25 Edge could come with titanium bezels and yet-unreleased Gorilla Glass variant

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests the Galaxy S25 Edge could feature titanium bezels and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Corning launched the first generation Gorilla Glass Ceramic merely a month ago, and the Samsung flagship is said to use its second-generation successor already.

Other leaked specs include 5.8mm thickness, 163g weight, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and a 200MP camera.

Samsung has teased and teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, and we’re eagerly awaiting more information on the upcoming top-tier Android flagship. Leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 Edge could launch on May 13 as part of a dedicated Unpacked event, with a global release expected for May 30. Now, more leaks are flowing in to fill in the gaps on the Galaxy S25 Edge spec sheet.

Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has posted what looks like a leaked press release or marketing material for the Galaxy S25 Edge. According to this leak, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be 5.8mm slim and weigh just 163g. It is said to come with a “pro-grade” 200MP camera, an “all-day” battery, and smart AI features. This leak is interesting because it also mentions the phone has a titanium bezel, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 front. Other details include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and One UI 7 out of the box.

Corning launched the first-generation Gorilla Glass Ceramic merely a month ago, incorporating ceramic material to improve toughness and durability. The company wasn’t very clear on how Gorilla Glass Ceramic compares to Gorilla Armor 2, which is present on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and also uses ceramic materials, or to the popular Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is present on the Galaxy S25 Plus. It’s pretty surprising to see this leak suggest a seemingly second generation of this new protective glass, even before we had seen a product with the first generation of it.

Leaks suggest the S25 Edge’s pricing could be right up there with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. We won’t have to wait too long to see what Samsung has in store for us with the Galaxy S25 Edge.

