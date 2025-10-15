Catch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at a $410 discount

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge go for $699.99 pretty often, but today, you can get it for an even lower price. The super slim device is available for $689.99, a $410 discount and a new record-low price for this handset. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for only $689.99 ($410 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Just keep in mind that this discount only applies to the Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Silver models.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge isn’t like other phones. This one focuses on design. More specifically, it was made for those who don’t want to add much bulk to their pockets, as it is super thin at just 5.8mm. Many aren’t too fond of it, but it is an excellent option if you prefer a thinner handset.

The experience is actually pretty similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, but in a thinner body. Despite being so thin, the device is strengthened with a titanium frame. It also has Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 in the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the rear. It also sports an IP68 certification, making it both water and dust resistant.

You’ll also get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, so performance is on par with that of the best Android phones. Needless to say, it can handle any app, game, or general task.

The display is really nice, too, which is common in high-end Samsung phones. You get a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

My only real complaint is that the 3,900mAh battery capacity is pretty small. The camera system is also not as impressive as what you’ll find in the main Galaxy S25 series, but it is still pretty decent. Otherwise, the phone is pretty amazing if you value design and pocketability. Especially if you can get it for just $689.99!

