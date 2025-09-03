Hot deal: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge plummets to new record-low price, saving you $400!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has seen some great deals in its few months in the market (launched in May), but none have been this good. The handset has hit a brand-new record-low price of just $599.99. This means you’re saving a whopping $400! Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for just $599.99 ($400 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount applies to all available colors, which include Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Limited Time Deal!

Sure, not everyone really likes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and many would argue the main Galaxy S25 models offer better value. I believe it is all relative, though. I know I am tired of huge phones, and have a preference towards smaller handsets. If you feel like me, the Galaxy S25 Edge is among the best options for reducing pocket bulk.

Additionally, this is one heck of a deal! Maybe you don’t see much value in thinness if you’re paying the full $1,099.99 price point, but at just $699.99, it is looking like a very sweet offer. At this price point, it is getting close to mid-tier territory, offering a high-end experience.

We often compare the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to the Galaxy S25 Plus, but in a thinner form factor. Get this: it measures a measly 5.8mm in thickness. And you don’t have to worry about the build, as it is pretty sturdy. It comes with a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 in the front, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back. Of course, it gets an IP68 rating.

The performance will be no issue. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. Again, that is up there with the best phones out there, and it will be able to handle any app or game.

The rest of the experience is as good. You’ll enjoy a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a crisp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This is as good as the panels found in the main Galaxy S25 series, too.

Of course, there is also the fact that making such a thin phone comes with its engineering challenges. The main ones are the camera and battery departments.

The dual cameras are great, offering a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. These will still take great photos, but keep in mind you could get a better and more versatile camera system from something like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The battery is smaller, with a 3,900mAh battery capacity. Again, it’s decent, but you can definitely get more elsewhere.

Again, this is an excellent phone if you like less bulky devices. Especially if you can score a deal like today’s. Go get it before the price jumps back up!

