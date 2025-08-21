Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price drops further, saving you $270

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Some of us just want a smaller phone! Since those are becoming amazingly rare, the next best thing is to get a thinner device, and the hottest slim phone right now is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. It’s been on a nice sale since last week, and the deal got even sweeter today. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for just $829.95 ($270.04 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. This lower price is only available for the Titanium Jetblack color version. Other variants are going for $849.99, which is honestly still a good deal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $270.04

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may not be liked by everyone, and some would say the main Galaxy S25 models offer much better value. The truth is, though, this is the best option for those who don’t want to add too much bulk to their pockets. I know I am tired of all these huge devices!

With that in mind, seeing a good deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a welcome occurrence. Especially considering the retail price is up there, at $1,099.99. This discount brings it down to a much more enticing $829.95 level.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge definitely offers a premium experience, too. In fact, we often compare it to the Galaxy S25 Plus, but in a thinner form factor. It measures just 5.8mm in thickness! It’s also still very well built, featuring a titanium frame and an IP68 rating.

Performance will also be no issue. It has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. That’s really enough to handle any app, game, or general task. You’ll also love the 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display, which has a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. These are also display specs you will only find in premium handsets!

Just keep in mind that making such a thin phone obviously comes with some sacrifices. The main one is the battery capacity, which is pretty low at 3,900mAh. Also, while decent, the camera system isn’t up there with the main Galaxy S25 series.

This is a really good deal. If you’re a fan of thin phones, now is a great time to get the best one. Make sure to sign up for this offer before it goes away!

