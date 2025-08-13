Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Smaller phones are dying, but many of us still look for more manageable phones that don’t add too much bulk in the pocket. Your next best bet might be to go for something like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, known for being especially thin. Right now, you can take one home at a $250 discount, bringing the price down to $849.99 Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for $849.99 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available, including Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge came to the market with very contrasting opinions. Some people think it is totally not worth it, and would rather get one of the main Galaxy S25 models. But while technically this point is valid, there are intangibles that some of us really value. I happen to like small phones, and my options are getting very slim, especially if I want a premium experience. With that in mind, a super-thin phone like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is looking pretty enticing, even if I must make some sacrifices.

Now, keep in mind this is a pretty expensive phone with a retail price of $1,099.99. You don’t have to pay full price, though. Deals are getting pretty good already, and the current $250 discount makes the purchase much more palatable.

You’re getting a pretty nice phone for a price that gets really close to mid-tier territory. Of course, the main highlight is the design, especially its 5.8mm thickness. The rest of the phone is pretty nice, though. In terms of general specs, we often compare it to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. And it’s actually better in some ways, as it has a titanium frame.

Specs include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. It is plenty powerful and will handle anything you throw at it. You’ll also enjoy a nice 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. And while it is super thin, it still has an IP68 rating.

That said, making such a thin phone obviously has its sacrifices, as mentioned earlier. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a 3,900mAh battery, which is on the smaller side of the spectrum. Also, the camera system isn’t as good as the ones in the main Galaxy S25 series.

If you’re looking for the hottest thin phone around, it’s the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, at least right now. If you’re interested, go catch this deal while it is still available!

