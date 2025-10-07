Wow! Samsung Galaxy S25 plummets to a record-low $599.99

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This October’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event is offering some compelling deals, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 is at the top of that list. You can have it for just $599.99, an awesome reduction from its usual $799.99. That’s a pleasing 25% discount compared to the retail price and the lowest price we’ve seen it go for. Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 for a mere $599.99 (25% off)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 shines with its compact yet crisp 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display. It sports an FHD+ definition with a swift 120Hz refresh rate, and its peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits ensures visibility even in bright sunlight.

Performance-wise, the device doesn’t hold back. It houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, backed by 12GB RAM and 128GB to 512GB of storage. Whether you’re gaming or multitasking, it can handle everything with ease.

While not the best in the series, the camera specs are pretty awesome. It comes with a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens, alongside an 8K video capture capability. It puts a mini photography studio right in your pocket.

Other specs include a decent-sized 4,000mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, a sturdy aluminum frame, and an IP68 rating for full water and dust resistance.

Remember, this deal requires an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not a member yet, there’s a handy 30-day free trial available, giving you a perfect chance to snap up this deal.

