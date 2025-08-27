Why spend more? You can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 at a record-low price!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

I feel like I am constantly beating myself for hours when trying to decide which phone to get. The truth is, I often find that the simplest option can be the best, and it helps that a base model tends to cost less, especially if you find a good deal on it. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is currently 119.21 off, and it is still a fantastic handset with high-end specs. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 in Silver Shadow for just $680.78 ($119.21 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” Just keep in mind that only the Silver Shadow color version is discounted this much. All other available variants are on sale, too, but they cost more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon Save $119.21 Limited Time Deal!

While getting the biggest, fanciest, most expensive watches is exciting, the truth is many of us don’t need all the extra bells and whistles. I know I don’t! I also prefer smaller phones, so base models like the Samsung Galaxy S25 tend to be my preferred option.

While smaller and cheaper (especially right now), the Samsung Galaxy S25 is not to be mistaken for a lesser smartphone. This is a premium smartphone. It offers a powerful performance, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM. This is the same processor you’ll find on the bigger, much more expensive S25 Plus and S25 Ultra!

You’ll get a sturdy aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back and front. It also keeps the same IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which is the current industry standard for high-end handsets.

The screen is definitely smaller at 6.2 inches, but again, many of us like that. It’s still a gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution, though, and it also has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While not as impressive as the Ultra’s, the camera system here is outstanding. It will take fantastic shots.

The one downside of having a smaller phone is that the battery capacity is also reduced. This phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery; you can charge it at 25W wired or 15W wireless.

All things considered, most people will be more than happy with the Samsung Galaxy S25. And at this $680.78 price point, it is definitely at a price far from the top-tier models. Take advantage of this record-low price while you can! These don’t tend to last long.

Extra deal: For those who want the best of the best

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $300.00

Now, if you absolutely want to go all out, the series’ top-of-the-line model is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While not nearly as cheap, it is very nicely discounted right now, straight from Samsung’s official website.

You can choose between all available colors, too. All are equally discounted. At just a hair under $1,000, this phone is a pretty good price if you will actually enjoy the upgrades it offers.

How is it different? Well, performance will be the same, but this one gets incremental upgrades in most of the other specs. The frame is made of titanium, so it is sturdier. It has a larger display at 6.9 inches and a higher QHD+ resolution.

The camera system sees a much more substantial upgrade, though. It has a primary 200MP sensor. The periscope and ultrawide cameras come in at 50MP. There’s also another 10MP telephoto camera.

If you care about battery life, this one has a much heftier 5,000mAh capacity. The phone charges faster, too, offering 45W wired speeds and 15W wireless charging.

The rest is essentially the same, but of course, we can’t forget about the inclusion of the S Pen. This is definitely one of the main differences between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the rest of the series (and the industry).

