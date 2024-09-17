Samsung might not bring major S25 camera upgrades, but there's one upside

TL;DR A leaker has posted a comparison between mock-ups of the Galaxy S25 and the S25 Ultra.

The image reveals that the vanilla S25 is noticeably thinner than the Ultra model.

The leaker also posted a comparison image between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the thinnest Galaxy Ultra phone in years. However, a recent leak showed that the standard Galaxy S25 might be a svelte device too. Now, we’ve got a good idea of how the two phones will compare.

Tipster Ice Universe has posted an image showing apparent mock-ups of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra. The image compares the two devices in terms of thickness, including the camera bumps.

Previous leaks suggest that the standard Galaxy S25 will be 7.2mm thick compared to the S25 Ultra’s 8.2mm thickness. So the vanilla model will be substantially thinner than the Ultra device. It’s worth noting that the standard Galaxy S25 isn’t expected to get major camera upgrades, likely contributing to the slim design. Either way, it sounds like both Samsung phones will be much thinner than their predecessors.

Ice Universe also posted a comparison between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, suggesting that the iPhone’s camera bump is significantly thicker than the S25 Ultra’s lenses. Nevertheless, the Apple device is said to be 8.3mm thick, making it just 0.1mm thicker than the S25 Ultra. That seems almost entirely due to the iPhone’s camera bump as the rest of the phone looks a little thinner than the Samsung device.

Samsung is only expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025, so we’re expecting a lot more leaks in the lead-up to its reveal. Nevertheless, we’ve heard our fair share of Galaxy S25 Ultra rumors already. The phone is tipped to offer a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging, for one. Samsung’s phone will apparently get a 50MP ultrawide camera too, making for an upgrade from the 12MP ultrawide lens seen on previous models. But the device will apparently stick with the same 200MP main camera, 10MP 3x camera, and 50MP 5x shooter seen on the S24 Ultra.

