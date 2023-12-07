Check out these leaked images comparing the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra side-by-side

DavidMa05368498

TL;DR Comparative images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra have leaked.

The pictures show the design differences between the two phones.

The speaker housing is different, the S Pen seems to have a flatter base, and the buttons are reportedly thicker on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The pictures show a design comparison between the alleged Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Ice Universe notes that the S24 Ultra is thinner than the S23 Ultra and has a thickness of 8.6mm. That’s about the same as what we previously heard when renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra had leaked.

The speaker on the Galaxy S24 Ultra also appears in a new elongated pill-shaped opening next to the USB-C port instead of the grille design on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Another notable change is the shape of the base of the S Pen. It’s now flatter than before and sits more flush with the phone’s body when housed inside it.

Elsewhere, the volume and the power buttons look largely the same. However, the leaker notes they are a bit thicker on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The tipster also says that the Titanium alloy on the Galaxy S24 Ultra adds a better texture to the body of the device.

Of course, there’s no way of knowing for sure that the device in the image is indeed the final production model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It does seem to match previously leaked renders and images, though.

