Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra renders leak: Are flat displays back in fashion?

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have leaked, showing a surprisingly flat display with just a hint of curve at the edges.

These renders also point to a cutout for UWB and S Pen. The rest of the phone is very familiar.

We’re a few months away from the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, but we’re being treated to leaked renders of the same. First, the Galaxy S24 was leaked, and now we have images and dimensions of the top flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This first look at the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes to us courtesy of OnLeaks (via Smartprix).

At first glance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks much like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra. But take a closer look, and you will see that the display is not curved. These early renders indicate that the Ultra phone could be making its way back to a flat display.

We see some curvature on the front, but that appears to be for the frame or a 2.5D curved glass. The actual display seems to be flat in these renders. However, because of the choice of wallpaper and background color, there is much room for ambiguity. The Galaxy S23 Ultra had already begun reeling in the display curvature, so there is a good chance the phone goes for a flat display or one with very slight curvature.

OnLeaks notes that the dimensions of the Galaxy S24 Ultra are going to be 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm, and the weight of the device is going to be 233g. For comparison, the S23 Ultra is 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 234g. The newer phone is thus expected to be slightly shorter, slightly wider, and just about as thick.

That 1g difference in weight is said to come from a switchover to a Titanium frame, much like the Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s. However, looking at the heating issues that are being blamed on the Titanium frame, we don’t think going for Titanium is the best idea.

The report mentions that Samsung has made remarkable strides in reducing the bezels on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It claims that the bezels are the “narrowest seen on any smartphone.” We are unable to properly assess the bezels in these renders, though, so we will remain skeptical of this claim.

Beyond this, we see a cutout for UWB on the right edge, below the power button. We also see the familiar S Pen slot on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in the first few months of 2024, and we’re bound to hear more about the device by then.

