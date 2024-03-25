Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Standing Grip Case review: Get a grip

We’ve said it before, and we’ll probably say it again, it’s very easy to recommend a first-party case when you’re looking for a new way to protect your phone. After all, no other case brand had more time to design a case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra than Samsung itself. Here we explore Samsung’s Standing Grip case for the Galaxy S24 series.

Currently, we have the case for the top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the same design is also available for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. The silicone Standing Grip case is an evolution of Samsung’s standard silicone case, a flexible, easy-to-use piece of material that incorporates recycled materials throughout. Specifically, the Standing Grip case contains a minimum of 22% post-consumer recycled materials, which is, if nothing else, a pretty good start.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The case is smooth to the touch, yet the silicone material provides sufficient grip to prevent it from slipping out of your hand. And even if you did feel like it would fall out of your hand, the main difference between this and the basic silicone case is right there in the name: the standing grip.

It’s a strap built into the back of the case, located opposite the camera cutout. It’s emblazoned with a large S logo, just in case you forget what series of phone you have. Behind the case, there’s a pop of color to contrast with whichever version you choose. Initially, it might be a bit tricky to figure out how to extract the strap, but with a little practice, it becomes quite straightforward.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The silicone strap serves a dual purpose, as suggested by its name. It can be used for an extra grip on your phone or extended to function as a kickstand. So far, my experience with the grip itself has been pretty good. I was worried that it would start to loosen over time so it might stick out more from the back of the case, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

If you’re concerned about the kickstand’s durability, it cleverly uses the weight of your phone as a countermeasure. While the silicone strap tends to retract into the device, your phone pushes it back out to keep it in place.

I’m a big fan of how Samsung has color-matched all of its options to the options you can pick for the Galaxy S24 series. We have the dark violet and taupe versions of the case, but there’s also a light blue version if that’s preferable to you.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Priced at $59 for all three Galaxy S24 models, Samsung’s stand and grip case sits in the mid-range of premium cases. It’s not the most budget-friendly option, but if you’re looking for silicone protection with the added versatility of a strap and kickstand, Samsung’s stand and grip case could be a great choice.

